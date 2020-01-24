Police
German man detained in Andratx under a European Arrest Warrant
A 31-year-old German man has been detained in Andratx under a European Arrest Warrant.
According to a Police statement the man is wanted for alleged violent behaviour offences on a flight from Frankfurt to Liverpool in 2017.
The defendant also allegedly attacked bouncers when he was denied entry to a bar in Liverpool.
The defendant’s presence in Majorca was revealed after the authorities in the United Kingdom issued a European Order of Detention and Delivery in 2018.
The man was arrested in the town of Andratx on Tuesday and will be made available to the judge.
