The man has been arrested. 23-01-2020 Agency

Shares:

A 31-year-old German man has been detained in Andratx under a European Arrest Warrant.

According to a Police statement the man is wanted for alleged violent behaviour offences on a flight from Frankfurt to Liverpool in 2017.

The defendant also allegedly attacked bouncers when he was denied entry to a bar in Liverpool.

The defendant’s presence in Majorca was revealed after the authorities in the United Kingdom issued a European Order of Detention and Delivery in 2018.

The man was arrested in the town of Andratx on Tuesday and will be made available to the judge.