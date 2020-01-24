The police at the fruit shop. 23-01-2020 National Police

The owner of two fruit shops in Palma has been arrested for allegedly undermining workers’ rights.

National Police officers say the 40-year-old defendant who’s originally from Pakistan forced employees to work in abusive conditions and would not allow them to leave.

An investigation has revealed that six foreign employees were forced to work 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, couldn't take holidays and were either given a 20-hour a week contract or no agreement at all. If they were laid off they didn’t get any type of settlement.

The victims say they had no choice but to accept the conditions because they had very little money and were scared they’d lose their jobs.