23-01-2020

The weather warning for the Balearic Islands has now been reduced from Orange to Yellow.

Palma 16 and sunny but the clouds will roll in after midday and the temperature will drop to 6 degrees after dark.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Andratx with a slight northerly breeze, a high of 17 and a low of 7.

Santanyi is 16 and sunny in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and there might be a shower or two, the low is 6 degrees.

It’s a lovely day in Alcudia with lots of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and a top temperature of 16 degrees falling to 7 overnight.

Soller is 15 cloudy with occasional sunshine and a low of 5 degrees.

Friday January 24 What’s On

Take a trip to Portol to watch true artisans at work and learn about the ancient craft of ceramics on the Ruta del Fang or Route of Mud tour. Portol’s potteries back to the 17th century.

The Sant Sebastià celebrations continue in Palma with a festival of Uruguayan music and dance at Plaza Major from 6.45pm.

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra is live a Manacor and features violinist Alina Pogostkina. Tickets cost 18 euros and you can buy them at the box office or online at www.teatredemanacor.cat.

Loopera bring a mixture of opera and electronic music to Teatre Principal in Palma. It starts at 9.30pm and it’s free to get in.