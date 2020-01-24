Punta Ballena in Magalluf, commonly known as 'the strip'. Archive photo. 24-07-2018 MICHELS

Shares:

Thousands of bars, restaurants, shops, hotels and holiday homes will be affected by the new excess law that aims to stamp out excessive drinking in Playa de Palma, s’Arenal, Magalluf and in Sant Antoni de Portmany in Ibiza.

The Official Butlletí de les Illes Balears, or BOIB published the content of the decree-law yesterday and Parliament must validate it within one month.

The new regulations apply to the entire Playa de Palma, all of s’Arenal, a good chunk of Magalluf.

The area of Playa de Palma and Arenal where the new laws will be enforced.

Exceptions

There are some exceptions, such as, for contracts related to Imerso tourism programs, seminars, congresses, conferences, conventions and fairs.

Baptisms, weddings and communions are also exempt, provided there’s at least twenty people at the celebration and rooms or restaurants have been rented.

Guests on ‘all inclusive’ holidays will only allowed to have three free alcoholic beverages with lunch and another three with dinner and ‘happy hour’ is banned.

The area of Magalluf that comes under the new regulations.

Any hotel that serves more than 6 free alcoholic drinks to a guest could be fined up to 600,000 euros and shut down.

Balconing

Hoteliers and vacation rental owners must also inform guests that balconing is banned and that if they're involved in the practice in any way they'll be evicted from the premises.