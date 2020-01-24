Nerea disappeared 27 September last year. 24-01-2020 sosdesaparecidos/Twitter

The Guardia Civil and National Police are searching for a teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly 4 months.

Nerea Díez Manjón is described as 1.55 metres tall and thin with brown eyes and brown hair.

She disappeared on September 27 last year and the Guardia Civil has listed her as missing on its Twitter account and asking the public to help find her.

If you have any information about Nerea or have seen her please call +34 642 650 775 or +34 649 952 957 or send an email to sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.