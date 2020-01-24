Television
Watch the next episode of The Mallorca Files
On Saturday at 18.25 on BBC1 watch the next episode of series I of The Mallorca Files.
Miranda and Max investigate the disappearance of a supermodel, who apparently vanished into thin air when the train she was travelling on went through a tunnel.
