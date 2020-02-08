A beautiful weekend is forecast for the Balearics 07-02-2020 MDB

We are in for a sun-drenched weekend in the Balearics Islands according to Aemet.

Palma is 18 degrees today with lots of sunshine, a northerly breeze and a low of 7º.

The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s blustery there too with a high of 17º and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s much the same in Santanyi, there’s very little wind and the top temperature of 18 degrees will drop to 5º after dark.

It’s certainly breezy in Alcudia with gusts of up to 20 kilometre an hour, but it’s a lovely sunny day with a high of 17º and a low of 8.

And the wind has dropped in Soller and it’s 17 degrees with a plenty of sunshine during the day and 7º overnight.

You can see the island live on our webcam page.

Feb 8 What’s On

Take a gourmet tour of two Mallorcan vineyards, taste some of the island’s best wines and tuck into a sumptuous dinner while you enjoy a private concert.

Art buffs can explore the history, paintings and sculptures of Joan Miró with a guided tour at the Pilar and Joan Miró Fundació in Palma between 10.00 until 18.00 today.

The Fresh Soul Band are live at the Blue Jazz Club at 23.00 on the top floor of Hotel Saratoga in Palma and entry doesn’t cost a penny.

Dance the night away at the Shamrock to pop and rock by The Claps. The gig starts at midnight, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.