A change in the weather today with a chance of localised showers. 11-02-2020 MDB

An overcast day with a chance of rain across the island today.

Palma is 19 degrees and windy with big black clouds in the afternoon which might bring a shower or two before the sun goes down and the temperature drops to around 9º.

It’s 19º and sunny in Andratx with a bit of a breeze, occasional cloudy spells and a low of 9 degrees.

Santanyi is 17º and dull with 20 kilometre an hour easterly winds and an overnight low of 7º.

It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Alcudia with a top temperature of 18 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Morning fog in Soller will clear away by lunchtime and it will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with strong winds, a high of 19º and a low of 8 degrees.

You can view the weather across the island on our webcam page.

Feb 12 What’s On

Photographs of Pollensa taken by Guillem Bestard between 1900 and 1930 are on show at the Auditòrium Sa Màniga in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar until March 28, entry is free and the venue is open from 10.00 until 14.00 then 16.30 until 21.00.

Catch up on all the Oscar winning films at the Ocimax in Palma. ‘Judy’ is on at 20.10.

The Funky Kings are on stage at midnight at the Shamrock on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma, it’s free to get in and the venue is open until 05.00.