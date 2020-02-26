News
Child hit by Inca train
Train hits 12 year old girl in Inca
A 12 year old girl who was trapped on the train tracks with her bike in Inca has been hit by a train.
The accident happened early on Wednesday morning in the Camí de Coanegra near Macià Batle wineries in Santa Maria.
Emergency Services personnel are treating the child at the scene, it’s not known how serious her injuries are.
SFM has tweeted about the incident and the Majorca Daily Bulletin will bring you more information as soon as possible.
🔵A conseqüència d'un accident a l'entorn de l'estació de Santa Maria, tots els serveis en circulació així com els pròxims a sortir, circularan amb lleugers retards. Continuarem informant.— SFM (@sferroviarism) February 26, 2020
