The Mateu Orfila Hospital. 18-03-2020 Javier Coll

A 78-year-old man who was admitted to the Mateu Orfila Hospital on 12 March has become the eleventh person to die in Minorca because of coronavirus. The Minorca health department says that he had a serious underlying medical condition.

For the fourth consecutive day, no new cases of coronavirus have been recorded. With three people who were being monitored at home having recovered, there are now just nine active cases of coronavirus in Minorca. Seven are in hospital - five in intensive care - and the other two are at home.

Of the 109 confirmed cases since the outbreak, 89 people have recovered.