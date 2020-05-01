Palmanova-Magalluf, Majorca 23-10-2018 Aina Ginard

Shares:

Travel Agencies, Hotels and Airlines are putting together Inter-Island Package Tours for Balearic residents starting in July.

"We are at a very advanced stage of the project and we want to take advantage of the de-escalation of the coronavirus restrictions to facilitate this type of travel for Island residents. We have the approval of Hotel Chains and Carriers as well as the collaboration of Airlines,” said Aviba President, Francesc Mulet.

Hotel and Tourist Accommodation in Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera, can open their doors from May 11 because the Tourism Sector is included in the first phase of de-escalation.

“Contracts with the Hoteliers will be made according to demand and the companies will decide what hotels to reopen and in which zones. There will be places that are more in demand than others and the intention is to encourage them to reopen as many establishments as possible,” said Mulet

The project is now at a very advanced stage and all Sectors involved appear to be satisfied with how it’s shaping up.

"It is a way to reactivate the Tourism Sector, which has been paralysed since the State of Emergency began in mid-March,” said Mulet.

The Holiday Package Tours will be based on various tourism products in order to capture the greatest possible demand and marketed through Travel Agencies. The final formula will be outlined in the coming weeks and promotion will begin across the Balearic Islands.

Zones

In Majorca, Hotels in Playa de Palma, Cala Ratjada, Alcudia and Palmanova-Magaluf have already said they want to participating in the initiative.

In Ibiza, Hotels in Talamanca, Sant Antoni, Santa Eularia des Riu and Platja d’en Bossa will take part.

In Menorca, packages will be marketed in Ciutadella, Cala Galdana and Punta Prima and all package tours will be priced according to length of time and level of service.

Balearic residents are entitled to a 75% travel discount but with Airline occupancy restricted, it will take longer to process all the package tours, but the group says that’s not a problem.

“We will be able to promote better inter-island flow, making it possible for more residents to travel to each island within the Balearics, while Inter-Provincial journeys are still prohibited,” they said.

The price includes all flights, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, rental car service and excursions on each Island.

"The second phase of the initiative is to be able to extrapolate the Inter-Island experience throughout the Peninsula, for which we already have the approval of the Tourism Sectors in the main regions,” said Aviba's President.

He continued, “If the foreign market is paralysed this will be a summer for tourism in Spain, so we must offer competitive tourist package deals to compete with destinations on the coast."

The Council's Strategic Tourism Plan

The President of the Consell, Catalina Cladera, announced on Thursday at the inauguration of the online seminar NexMallorca, that the Tourism Promotion Plan for 2020-2023 will be redefined to reactivate the Tourism Sector in Majorca and promote security as a key factor.”

370 Representatives from all Sectors, including Hotels, Tour Operators, Councillors, Travel Agencies and other Tourism Companies attended the seminar to discuss post-Covid-19 promotional strategy.

"We will maintain quality and sustainability, but we must strive to lead the way as a safe destination," said Cladera. “It’s a very complex situation that requires a great deal of adaptation and there are still uncertainties but it is time for us to work together and to start, gradually, prudently and safely,” she added. "There will be a before and after in the way we travel and promote tourism, but we won’t give up on new markets or new products."