Four coronavirus patients are in hospital in Minorca. 16-05-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

Shares:

On Friday, Minorca registered the island's thirteenth coronavirus-related death, a 71-year-old Spanish tourist who was the second positive case to be diagnosed in Minorca, had been on an Imserso vacation and had spent 67 days in intensive care at Mateu Orfila.

Of the 112 positive cases, 93 patients have now recovered. There are just six active cases, four of whom are in hospital. No new cases have been registered since 7 May, when there was one. Since 25 April, there have in all been three new cases. The peak number of new cases was thirteen on 27 March.