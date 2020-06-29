One of the boats was intercepted off Cabrera. 03-08-2010 A. Estabén

Shares:

Fifty-seven more immigrants were detained on Monday after five boats were detected - one was near to the Cabrera archipelago, a second in Colonia Sant Jordi, a third in Formentera, and two others, the locations of which have yet to be disclosed.

The alarm was activated in the early hours on Monday after the exterior surveillance system's radar detected a boat off Cabrera. The Guardia Civil's maritime service intercepted thirteen people who were on this boat. Meanwhile, the Guardia Civil found the second boat at the Playa dels Estanys in Colonia Sant Jordi. A search was immediately initiated, and twenty-one people were apprehended and handed over to the National Police.

In Formentera, a boat was located just before midday in the Es Migjorn area. It was empty. Seventeen of the boat's occupants have been found.