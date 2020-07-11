Cala Millor beach. 01-01-2000 Assumpta Bassa

Sant Llorenç City Council has installed 400 sunbeds and 200 umbrellas on Cala Millor beach, which is one fifth of the total authorised by the Coastal Demarcation.

The beach concessionaire resigned after Storm Gloria caused significant sand losses in the Llevant area and the City Council issued a new statement of conditions but everything came to a halt during the State of Emergency.

Now, the Consistory has decided to take over Management of the beach and offer visitors seasonal services.

“A lot less furniture has been installed on the beach than is allowed in order, to respect the security protocols, staff have been hired and residents will now have the opportunity to enjoy the beach a lot more,” said Tourism Councillor, Colau Bordal. “The service was launched this week and the price is 4.25 euros each.”

Cala Millor Consortium

Only 30-40% of hotels in the entire area are currently open and the Cala Millor Consortium, which is made up representatives from the Hotel Association, Sant Llorenç City Council and Son Servera City Council, has launched campaigns to promote the area as a safe destination for tourists and arranged 14 health and safety courses for 500 staff.