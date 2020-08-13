Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 31 degrees and sunny today with a strong southerly wind and a low of 22.
The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 30 degrees, with a moderate wind and a low of 20.
Llucmajor is hot, sunny and blustery with a high of 34 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.
It’s 34 degrees in Muro with lots of sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s sunny but windy in Soller, with a top temperature of 33 degrees dropping to 20 overnight.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam at Santa Maria del Cami.
