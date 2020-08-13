Ses Salines, Majorca. archive photo. 12-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 31 degrees and sunny today with a strong southerly wind and a low of 22.

The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 30 degrees, with a moderate wind and a low of 20.

Llucmajor is hot, sunny and blustery with a high of 34 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.

It’s 34 degrees in Muro with lots of sunshine, a strong southerly wind and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s sunny but windy in Soller, with a top temperature of 33 degrees dropping to 20 overnight.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam at Santa Maria del Cami.