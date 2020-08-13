Ses Fonts beach bar in Mondragó Natural Park, Majorca. 13-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Balearic Ornithology Group, or GOB has asked the Ministry of Environment & Territory to demolish the Ses Fonts beach bar in Mondragó natural park.

The GOB said in a statement that the new Plan for the Management of Natural Resources, or PORN for Mondragó has just gone through the process of hearing the holders of rights and legitimate interests and consultation of the social and institutional interests affected.

The Group acknowledged that the new PORN will contribute "very positively" to the improvement of the conservation of the natural park, constituting "a modern and operational management instrument, clearly focused on the preservation of the natural space."

The GOB pointed out that the transfer of the wastewater drive station "will reduce the risks of spillage on one of the most delicate natural environments" of the park and insists that the recovery of the dune system is "an important part" of the beach and enables the development of plant communities of high ecological interest.

The Group says it wants expansion plans for the Information and Interpretation Centre at ca na Martina to be shelved.

"The park already has enough buildings that could be renovated to house these services and therefore we consider it unnecessary to increase the built area,” said a GOB representative.