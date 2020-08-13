Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Thursday the temperatures could reach up to 36ºC in the interior of Majorca. The rest of the islands will be around 33ºC to 34ºC.
Bon dia!— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 13, 2020
Dijous assolellat, amb niguls baixos i boirines a l'est de l'arxipèlag a primeres hores.🌤️☀️
Màximes que a l'interior de Mallorca poden arribar als 36ºC i a la resta d'illes als 33 o 34 ºC. (AVÍS a Mallorca). 🌡️
Vent fluix amb embats costaners.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/u69VCKJi6K
Maximum Temperatures
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 33.6 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 32.7 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 32.6 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal............................. 32.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.9 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 20 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 29 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 29 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 28 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 28 (km/h)
