Temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

13-08-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Thursday the temperatures could reach up to 36ºC in the interior of Majorca. The rest of the islands will be around 33ºC to 34ºC.

Maximum Temperatures
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 33.6 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 32.7 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 32.6 degrees Centigrade
Es Mercadal............................. 32.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.9 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 20 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 29 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 29 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 28 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 28 (km/h)

