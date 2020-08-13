Temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 13-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Thursday the temperatures could reach up to 36ºC in the interior of Majorca. The rest of the islands will be around 33ºC to 34ºC.

Dijous assolellat, amb niguls baixos i boirines a l'est de l'arxipèlag a primeres hores.🌤️☀️



Màximes que a l'interior de Mallorca poden arribar als 36ºC i a la resta d'illes als 33 o 34 ºC. (AVÍS a Mallorca). 🌡️



Vent fluix amb embats costaners.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/u69VCKJi6K — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 13, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 33.6 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 32.7 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 32.6 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal............................. 32.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.9 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 20 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 29 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 29 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 28 (km/h)

Ibiza.................................................................. 28 (km/h)