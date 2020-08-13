Five municipalities in Majorca have never had any cases. 13-08-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

The latest figures from the regional ministry of health, updated on Tuesday, show that 39 of Majorca's 53 municipalities have active cases of coronavirus. While around three out of four municipalities now have cases, three weeks ago (July 20) roughly three out of four had none.

The 25 municipalities which now have cases but didn't have three weeks ago are: Alaro, Alcudia, Algaida, Andratx, Arta, Binissalem, Campanet, Campos, Esporles, Lloret de Vistalegre, Llubi, Maria de la Salut, Marratxi, Muro, Pollensa, Sant Llorenç, Santa Eugenia, Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida, Santanyi, Selva, Sencelles, Soller, Son Servera and Valldemossa.

The fourteen without cases are: Ariany, Banyalbufar, Buger, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Mancor de la Vall, Montuiri, Petra, Puigpunyent, Sant Joan and Ses Salines. Of these fourteen, five have not had any cases since the start of the pandemic - Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx and Petra.

Palma has the most active cases (846), followed by Calvia (58), Llucmajor (49), Inca (40), Marratxi (39), Alcudia (12) and Manacor (11).

In single figures in descending order are: Sa Pobla and Binissalem (9); Felanitx, Santa Margalida, Soller (8); Valldemossa (7); Pollensa (6); Santanyi, Sineu, Vilafranca (5); Alaro, Andratx, Bunyola, Campos, Muro (4); Campanet, Capdepera, Esporles, Santa Maria, Selva, Sencelles, Son Servera (3); Algaida, Arta, Lloseta (2); Consell, Lloret, Llubi, Maria, Porreres, Sant Llorenç, Santa Eugenia (1).

National ministry of health figures on Wednesday indicate that the Balearics have had the fifth highest number of new coronavirus cases over the previous seven days. This was 66.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The national figure is 52.15.

Aragon, with 254.38 cases per 100,000, had the highest incidence, followed by Navarre (109.14), the Basque Country (101.23) and Madrid (80.96). The Madrid figures were not updated on Wednesday due to technical problems.

It is being pointed out that the regions don't all have the same criteria when conducting diagnostic tests. It could be that the figure in the Balearics is due to more tests having been carried out. The health ministry doesn't supply data per island, but the great majority of new cases are in Majorca.