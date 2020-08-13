The property in Puerto Andratx. 13-08-2020

According to property website Idealista, the two most expensive properties on the market in Spain are both on the La Zagaleta estate in Benahavis (Malaga). Heading the list is Villa Cullinan, which has ten rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, and a gym. The villa itself occupies 3,000 square metres. The total land is 10,000 square metres, and the villa is on the market for 32 million euros. The other property on the estate is valued at 29 million euros.

The next three most expensive properties are all in Majorca. In Puigpunyent, an 82-hectare fincas has two separate buildings. For 26.5 million euros, a purchaser would, among other things, get a private chapel and a library. For 23 million euros, there is a seventeenth-century rural house in Valldemossa, while for 22 million euros, a seven-bedroom beachfront villa in Puerto Andratx is available.

Also at the 20 million mark are villas in Penaguila (Alicante) and Tui (Pontevedra, Galicia).