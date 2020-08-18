Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 31 degrees and sunny with some cloudy intervals, a light wind and a low of 21.
It’s hot and mostly sunny in Calvia with a high of 32 degrees dropping to 19 after dark.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.
Ses Salines is 31 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and a low of 20.
It’s 31 and sunny in Alcudia with occasional clouds and an overnight low of 21.
Deya is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a top temperature of 31 degrees falling to 18 after dark.
