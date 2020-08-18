Severe lack of Green Patrol Officers in Palma. 16-08-2020 @ORBITSS11

Shares:

It's emerged that there was no overnight Green Patrol Unit in Palma for a whole week because of a shortage of Local Police Officers.

Between Monday, August 10 and Sunday, August 16, Palma Police Force was unable to carry out inspections or deal with citizen complaints because of the lack of specialist Police Officers.

According to sources close to Police Headquarters, the staff shortages were caused by layoffs, annual leave and problems backfilling because of the refusal to pay overtime.

During the week in question, the unit only had one night shift worker, who was accompanied by an untrained colleague and on all the other shifts no inspections were made and no calls were answered.

National Police, Port Police and Tourism technicians are reportedly aware that there's a lack of Night Unit specialists to deal with complaints about noise and other issues from local residents and individuals.