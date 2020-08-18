Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 18-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Tuesday the north of the island has the highest temperatures. Tomorrow there is a yellow alert for the centre of the island.

18/08 11:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/3e4tPDEbUo https://t.co/ZFFZmgTtBL — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 18, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 32.1 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 31.1 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.8 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 16.3 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 17.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 17.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 20 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 18 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 17 (km/h)

Soller, port........................................................ 15 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Ibiza.................................................................. 27 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)