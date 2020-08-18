Austria's chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, who announced the latest measures on Tuesday. 18-08-2020 Florian Wieser

Almost two weeks ago, the Austrian foreign ministry issued a warning against travel to Spain with the exception of the Balearics and Canary Islands. The Austrian government has updated its advice, and the same warning now applies to the Balearics but not to the Canaries.

This new measure, which will come into effect from Monday next week (24 August), will mean that travellers from the Balearics will have to present a negative coronavirus test on their return to Austria or be subject to a mandatory quarantine at home.

If Austrian citizens cannot immediately submit a negative test on return, they will be given 48 hours to take a test. In the meantime, they will have to isolate.

The Austrian government has also declared Croatia to be a risk.