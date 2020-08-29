News
Man seriously injured in fall
A man is seriously injured after falling from a height of 7 metres on the Sa Serreta hiking route near Valldemossa at around 06:30 on Saturday.
He sustained significant injuries to his lower extremities and was treated by Emergency Services Personnel at the scene before being put on a stretcher and transferred to Son Espases Hospital.
The 27-year-old has been diagnosed with severe multiple trauma. His name and nationality have not been released.
