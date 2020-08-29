Son Espases Hospital, Majorca. 28-08-2020 EFE

Shares:

A man is seriously injured after falling from a height of 7 metres on the Sa Serreta hiking route near Valldemossa at around 06:30 on Saturday.

He sustained significant injuries to his lower extremities and was treated by Emergency Services Personnel at the scene before being put on a stretcher and transferred to Son Espases Hospital.

The 27-year-old has been diagnosed with severe multiple trauma. His name and nationality have not been released.