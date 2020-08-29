Rain in Palma

29-08-2020Jason Moore

August goes out with a bang as wind, rain and hail batter the Balearic Islands all weekend.

Hailstones in Na Fordada, Majorca.

There’s already been hailstorms in Majorca and it's a stormy Saturday with thunder and lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has activated an orange alert for storms in Majorca and Minorca.

Batten down the hatches if you’re in the Serra de Tramuntana where extremely strong winds are forecast and up to 50 litres of water per square meter of rainfall is expected within one hour.

Social media websites are already overflowing with images of stormy weather in various parts of the Island, here’s some of them.

Palma, Majorca.

