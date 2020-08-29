Rain in Palma 29-08-2020 Jason Moore

Shares:

August goes out with a bang as wind, rain and hail batter the Balearic Islands all weekend.

There’s already been hailstorms in Majorca and it's a stormy Saturday with thunder and lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has activated an orange alert for storms in Majorca and Minorca.

29/08 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos HOY. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/mJz3nQzVEF — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 29, 2020

Batten down the hatches if you’re in the Serra de Tramuntana where extremely strong winds are forecast and up to 50 litres of water per square meter of rainfall is expected within one hour.

Social media websites are already overflowing with images of stormy weather in various parts of the Island, here’s some of them.

Aquest és el vídeo que on se sent la remor de la tempesta. pic.twitter.com/Pg9o2ATt1p — Catin Estarellas (@Catin_Soller) August 29, 2020