Damage in Esporles. 03-09-2020 Pere Bota

Areas of the Tramuntana Mountains are still recovering from the effects of last Saturday's "cap de fibló" tornado.

Son Cabaspre in Esporles is one of these areas. Residents are continuing with efforts to restore normality as soon as possible, but as they are struggling to cope, they have made an appeal. The president of the Son Cabaspre community, Pedro Forteza, says that help is needed to remove debris from roads and farms. "It is important to get rid of scrap metal, tiles and glass, etc. before the grasses grow and everything is covered. This would pose a risk to people, to animals and to the natural environment."

For this reason, teams of volunteers are being organised. The town hall and local businesses are collaborating on this, and clean-up days have been arranged for this weekend. The times will be 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 20.00 on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone interested should send a WhatsApp message to 620 238 795, giving names and when they are available.

"Given the tragic consequences of Saturday's storm, I wish to thank, with all my heart, the work of the emergency services and the solidarity of volunteers who have dedicated their efforts to help residents who were affected."