The test rate has gone up again. 15-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The positive test rate has gone up above five per cent again. The health ministry's Thursday report indicates 135 new positive cases from a test base of 2,138, a rate of 6.31%. The Wednesday rate was 4.7%.

The number of fatalities has risen by four to 332. Otherwise, the Thursday figures are relatively positive. The total number of people being attended to by the health service has fallen from 2,733 to 2,641. In the hospitals, there has been a decrease of 21 patients on wards in Mallorca (127 in all). In Ibiza the number is down one to 29, while in Minorca there is no change - five.

In intensive care units, there are 36 patients in Mallorca, one fewer than on Wednesday. There are still two patients in both Ibiza and Minorca.

Twenty-seven more people have left hospital, and 199 others have recovered.