Crime
Shoot out in Mallorca
The Guardia Civil are investigating a shoot out in Paguera, Mallorca.
According to initial information, the incident took place near the petrol station in the popular holiday resort and that two people may have been shot dead, although the Guardia Civil are currently at the scene, where two bodies have been found in a vehicle, investigating the shooting.
More to follow...
