Police
Two found shot dead in car in Paguera
The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation after the body of a man and a woman were found shot dead in a vehicle parked at a petrol station in Paguera.
The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon at 14.45. A caller reported to the Guardia Civil that he had heard shots fired to the rear of the petrol station.
The Guardia Civil and local police rushed to the scene and discovered two bodies in a vehicle.
The incident scene was immediately cordoned off to protect any traces of evidence and an investigation opened.
While staff at the petrol station were questioned by the police, a hunting rifle was found beside the bodies inside the vehicle.
Police sources reported that they were handling a suspected suicide pact. It appears that the woman was shot first, in the head, before the male victim turned the gun on himself.
