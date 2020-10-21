Palma traffic accident. 21-10-2020 DGT

A traffic accident is causing chaos and long delays on the road into Palma from the airport this morning, according to the Local Police.

The exact circumstances of the accident are unknown at this time, but dozens of drivers have been trapped in long traffic jams since the early hours of the morning.

Directorate General of Traffic CCTV cameras show tailbacks at the entrance to the city.

Traffic on the Vía de Cintura is also affected and there are long queues in some places.

More to come on this story.