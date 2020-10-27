New development on the island. 27-10-2020

British building giant, Taylor Wimpey España, gave the coronavirus hit local economy a lift this morning with the announcement that they would be building 33 new chalets in the Sa Rapita area of the island.

The announcement is expected to sustain a number of jobs in the area. The British building giant is already investing six million euros in the Canyamen Pins development.