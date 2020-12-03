Six hundred and fourteen residents of the Balearics who are travelling to the islands from the mainland for the Constitution holiday have so far made appointments to have free PCR tests that the regional government is offering.

This voluntary measure, for which appointments can be booked by calling 900 100 971, was announced last week. By Thursday afternoon, 260 appointments had been made in Mallorca, 216 in Minorca, 117 in Ibiza and 21 in Formentera.

One of the Covid Central coordinators, Veronica Vega, said that appointments are normally for tests at the Covid Express units (Son Dureta in Palma and Inca and Manacor). If necessary, there can also be tests at health centres. The intention is that these appointments should be made as soon as possible after someone arrives in the Balearics. Most appointments are currently for this Friday, with the service being available until Tuesday next week. Results should be available within 24 hours.

Anyone wanting a test needs to present a boarding pass as proof of journey as well as ID or a resident's certificate. In the event that someone tests positive, isolation protocols will apply.

The government has encouraged people to have the test for their own benefit and for the safety of others. Early detection has been shown to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus, especially in cases where people are asymptomatic.

Tests are only for Balearic residents travelling from somewhere in Spain. For residents travelling from abroad, they are subject to the Spanish government's requirement for negative PCR tests prior to travel.