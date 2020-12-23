It’s a cloudy Christmas Eve in Palma with scattered showers this afternoon, some pockets of sunshine and a high of 18 degrees falling to 6 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

Calvia is 19 degrees and overcast with rain this afternoon, a light north-northeasterly wind and a low of 9.

It’s 18 degrees and a lovely sunny start to the day in Santanyi but the clouds will roll in this afternoon bringing intermittent showers and the temperature will drop to 9 overnight

Acludia is very wet and very windy with a top temperature of 17 degrees and a low of 10.

Deya is 16 degrees and windy with lots of sunshine, a few showers this afternoon and a low of 8 degrees.