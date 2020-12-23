Palma Cathedral & Christmas Tree.

Palma Cathedral & Christmas Tree.

23-12-2020Pere Bota

It’s a cloudy Christmas Eve in Palma with scattered showers this afternoon, some pockets of sunshine and a high of 18 degrees falling to 6 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

Calvia is 19 degrees and overcast with rain this afternoon, a light north-northeasterly wind and a low of 9.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

It’s 18 degrees and a lovely sunny start to the day in Santanyi but the clouds will roll in this afternoon bringing intermittent showers and the temperature will drop to 9 overnight

Acludia is very wet and very windy with a top temperature of 17 degrees and a low of 10.

Deya is 16 degrees and windy with lots of sunshine, a few showers this afternoon and a low of 8 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.