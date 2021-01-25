Llucmajor town hall and the Costas Authority are preventing vehicles from parking off the road in S'Estanyol and Son Bieló in order to stop areas being occupied by motor homes and camper vans. Large rocks have been placed in areas where these vehicles were being parked. There are also rocks next to the S'Estanyol marina and in Cala Pi, two other areas that have been used for motor homes.

The action by the town hall and the Costas follows repeated complaints from residents. Mayor Eric Jareño says that it has often been the case that rather than motor homes being parked for one night, they have been there for several days. They were camping, which is illegal.

The town hall is going to establish a parking area for this type of vehicle in Arenal, stressing that it will not be an area for camping.