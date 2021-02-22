Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

01-05-2020P. Pellicer/J. Socias

It’s a cloudy and wet in Palma today with strong southerly winds and a high of 17 degrees falling to 10 after dark.

Calvia is 18 and overcast with scattered showers, a 20 kilometre an hour southerly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

It’s 17 degrees and pouring rain in Santanyi with very high winds and a low of 8.

Alcudia is 19, dull and very windy with the possibility of morning showers and a low of 9.

And it’s a rainy day in Soller with a high of 19 degrees, strong winds and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

