Bars and restaurants re-open.

19-02-2021Gemma Andreu

Bars and restaurants in Mallorca are set to re-open next Tuesday but only terraces will be open and they will have to close by 6p.m., according to reports reaching Bulletin-online this morning.

Balearic leader Francina Armengol is expected to make the announcement on Friday. The limited opening hours will come as a welcome relief for the hard pressed sector which has seen thousands lose their jobs.

The local government want a gradual return to normal with a "phased return to normality...."

