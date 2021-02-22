A student strike on Monday led to delays to traffic heading into the University of the Balearic Islands campus. The strike was in protest at the detention of rapper Pablo Hasel. Pickets slowed traffic down and explained to drivers why they were taking the action.

Palma police negotiated with the students to allow traffic to flow normally, and the university tweeted advice to use public transport instead. Some tutorials were delayed, and the pickets withdrew at 11am.

There was a rally at midday to denounce the "judicial" repression suffered by two rappers - Hasel and Valtonyc (who is Majorcan) - as well as "police repression" of demonstrators.

The strike was called by the Catalan Countries Students Union (Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans), which said that it was defending rights "as basic as freedom of expression". It was demanding "the acquittal of Pablo Hasel and the rest of the political prisoners and exiles and freedom for those arrested during demonstrations last week". The union was also wanting the university's rector to make clear his position on the matter.