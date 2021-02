The regional health ministry reports that 56,110 doses of vaccine had been administered by the end of the weekend, 89% of the 63,000 doses delivered. Over the weekend, 1,411 doses were administered.

The number of people vaccinated twice is 20,995, equivalent to 1.9% of the population of the Balearics. In Mallorca, 45,473 people have received at least one dose; in Minorca 4,564, Ibiza 5,761 and Formentera 312.