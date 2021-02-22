The Monday report from the regional health ministry indicates 29 new positive cases of coronavirus with a test rate of 2.1% from 1,380 tests. In Mallorca there are 27 cases and in Ibiza two.

There are seven more Covid patients on hospital wards in the Balearics - 153; there were 146 on Sunday. In Mallorca the number has risen by six to 80. There is is one more patient in Ibiza - 70 - and there is no change in Minorca (three). In intensive care units there are five fewer patients in all - 65. In Mallorca there are three fewer (48) and in Ibiza two fewer (14). There is no change in Minorca where there are three patients.

Two more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 191 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The health service is now attending to 2,496 people. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 1,426 people, 71 fewer than on Sunday.

The ministry has confirmed one new death. The total since the start of the pandemic is 683.

In six of Mallorca's municipalities there are increases in active cases; the figures indicate changes since the report of February 19.

Palma 1,226 (-94)

Manacor 173 (-10)

Calvia 97 (-6)

Marratxi 92 (+2)

Inca 84 (-6)

Llucmajor 72 (-4)

Alcudia 42 (-1)

Soller 42 (-3)

Felanitx 34 (-2)

Sa Pobla 27 (-1)

Campos 26 (-2)

Pollensa 25 (-3)

Capdepera 20 (-1)

Montuiri 18 (-1)

Santa Margalida 18 (-1)

Binissalem 16 (+1)

Santa Maria 15 (-3)

Bunyola 14 (-1)

Esporles 13 (no change)

Alaro 12 (-1)

Santanyi 12 (-1)

Son Servera 12 (-2)

Arta 11 (no change)

Campanet 11 (no change)

Muro 11 (no change)

Algaida 10 (+1)

Lloseta 9 (no change)

Porreres 9 (no change)

Llubi 8 (+1)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Andratx 7 (-1)

Petra 7 (+2)

Vilafranca 7 (-1)

Puigpunyent 6 (no change)

Ses Salines 6 (-1)

Consell 5 (-3)

Selva 5 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 4 (-2)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 3 (-4)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Ariany 2 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (+1)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)