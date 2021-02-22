Band of Brothers D Day.

02-06-2010Youtube: methhouse

She was built in 1942 and served with the United States Air Force in World War 2. Now, almost 80 years later she is being restored to her former glory at Palma´s Son Bonet aerodrome by a group of dedicated enthusiasts.

The DC-3 was the work-horse of allied forces in World War 2; airlifting troops for the Normandy invasion to re-supply troops in the Pacific.

Even today the DC-3 is still in active service. She has gone down on record as one of the finest aircraft ever built. The example of the one at Son Bonet is just one of three which exist in Spain.

