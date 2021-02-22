Parts of Majorca today woke to a dusting of brown sand/mud from Sahara. The sand and dust from North Africa has been hanging over the Balearics for the past few days and this morning finally fell in the form of mud showers. The new weather front has been brought by Storm Karim which also meant a drop in temperatures.

By early afternoon, the heaviest African mud falls of rain had been recorded in Andratx (5 mm), Estellencs (4 mm) and Deya (2 mm). As a result of today’s rain, the African dust will decrease but there will still be particles in the air until the end of the week.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reported today that the lowest temperatures were between 7ºC and 8ºC in Alfàbia and Escorca, followed by Lluc, 12ºC, Llucmajor, 13ºC and Porreres, with 14ºC.

The outlook for the rest of the week is variable with a slim chance of further African mud showers.

So, don’t rush out and wash your cars just yet.