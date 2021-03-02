The British government was accused this morning of raising expectation over summer holidays which might not be met if the government is forced to introduce tougher border controls, said Labour MP Yvette Cooper.

Cooper has warned that people shouldn't be booking summer holidays abroad at all, as borders controls may need to get stricter, not more relaxed, according to The Sun.

She told Radio 4's Today Programme: "There is a concern about whether the government is raising expectations about summer holidays that they may not be able to meet.

"This will depend on the relationship between the spread of these new variants and what happens with the vaccine.

"We've been advised on the committee by scientists that the strength of these border measures become even more important as domestic cases fall.

"As our own cases fall and as the economy and society opens up, they argue that that's when you actually need stronger measure at the border rather than reduce them.

"The government is encouraging people to think that those summer holidays are all going to be possible and international travel is going to return."