Latest update - At the start of March, we donated more than 500 euros of canned fish and meat and of frozen mixed vegetables at the request of the Food Bank in Pollensa.

We purchased a timer to attach to the irrigation system for the vegetable garden and more vegetable seeds and plants. We are currently working to support the community vegetable allotment in the port as well.

We organised a large collection of clothes for ages six months to 17 years, for the children in greatest need. We are buying new underwear for all of these children. Next month we hope to be able to provide a pair of shoes for each of them.

We provided lots of fabric, thread, buttons and zips to the victims of domestic abuse to allow them to redesign, adjust and repair clothes and soft furnishings with the sewing machine which our special group of ladies donated in December.

We continue to help as many people as we can and thank everyone for their support. We are looking to extend our help in Alcudia as well.

Anyone who would like to help support the Lions can contact Susan Mackay at susanpollensa@gmail.com.