the massive arrival of jellyfish

In the last few hours, several people have filmed the massive arrival of jellyfish along the coast of Mallorca. One of the most affected areas is the east coast where jellyfish have arrived en masse.

In these videos, shared on social media, you can see the large number of jellyfish off Punta des Gulló, between Cala Moltó and Cala Agulla.

