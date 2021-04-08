In the last few hours, several people have filmed the massive arrival of jellyfish along the coast of Mallorca. One of the most affected areas is the east coast where jellyfish have arrived en masse.

Hi ha grumer per tota sa costa de llevant. Aquest vídeo és des Gulló. Quina passada!@MiquelSalamanca @jacobpetrus_tve pic.twitter.com/1bhQ6gWhMC — Rafel Ginard (@calliquecalli) April 8, 2021

In these videos, shared on social media, you can see the large number of jellyfish off Punta des Gulló, between Cala Moltó and Cala Agulla.