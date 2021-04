On Tuesday evening, three men robbed a lottery kiosk in El Molinar, Palma.

One of the three distracted the person working at the shop, while the other two stole the cash register; it contained some 7,000 euros. The three rushed out and got into a car that was parked in front of the shop.

The National Police are in charge of the investigation, for which they have security camera images, information about the car and a full description of the three.