Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna in Mallorca

Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna in Puerto Andratx

02-05-2021Michel's

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a few days holiday in Mallorca with his family. On Sunday, he and his wife Anna and their two young children were in Puerto Andratx, where as well as taking some selfies, he was happy to stop and have his photo taken by passers-by.

Polish international Lewandowski, one of the world's leading footballers, has a property in Mallorca. He is currently recovering from an injury sustained in April, and he commented on Instagram that it was "quite unique to be with my girls this time of the year".

