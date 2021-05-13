Drive-in movies will be available in Palma from May 28 until June 10, thanks to an initiative by Moviescreens Spain, which makes and rents inflatable screens, and organises high-quality open-air screenings.

The project also has the support of Sandra Seeling Lipski, Director of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, or EMIFF, and OK Mobility, which is hosting the drive-in theatre in Son Güells.

It also has the collaboration of Cinema Rodat, a social and cultural service promoted by the alliance between the Associació per la Salut Mental Gira-sol, which works with people who have mental health disorders and CineCiutat which is firmly committed to quality classic cinema in its original version.

“The success of the outdoor cinema series during the last edition of EMIFF confirmed the need to create a new way of going to the cinema and Drive-in Mallorca is a 100% safe way to experience that from the comfort of your own car,” said Lipski.

The programme consists of 14 films and the first one will be 'Wonder Woman'. The majority of films will be shown in Spanish, but there will be some in English and German, thanks to Insel Radio.

The Drive-in theatre is at number 8, Carrer de Marie de Behen in Palma and tickets are available via the Cineciutat website for 10 euros. Entry is free for those under the age of 5, there's a maximum of 4 people per car and discount codes will be promoted in the media.

If there’s a positive response to these two weeks of drive-in movies more screenings will be offered.