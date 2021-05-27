Vaccination in Mallorca

First appointments from June 2.

27-05-2021Miquel A. Cañellas

The BitCita online system for vaccination appointments is now ready to accept appointment requests for people born between 1972 and 1976 (45 to 49 years of age). The system will be operable for people in this age group from 3pm on Thursday (May 27).

Eugenia Carandell, who is in charge of the vaccination programme, had said that appointments for this age group would be available next month. The Balearic health ministry is anticipating weekly deliveries of 100,000 vaccines in June.

For the 45 to 49 age group, the first appointments will be between June 2 and 9. During that week, there will also be second vaccinations for people under the age of 60 who had received an AstraZeneca first dose and who have been waiting for arrangements to be determined for the second dose.

