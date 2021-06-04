Murder of woman in Ibiza

Police investigators at the hotel in Ibiza.

03-06-2021Daniel Espinosa

The Balearic government, the councils of Ibiza and Formentera and town halls in Ibiza held silences on Friday for a 21-year-old woman, Elena, who was murdered by her partner at the Torre del Mar Hotel in Platja d'en Bossa on Thursday.

At the government Consolat de Mar headquarters, President Armengol was joined by various politicians and representatives of the Guardia Civil and National Police. The minister for the presidency, Mercedes Garrido, lamented the fact that this was the second murder of a woman in the Balearics in the past three weeks. "It is everyone's responsibility to fight this scourge and to be attentive to sexist violence."

In Ibiza, an official day of mourning was declared. The silences observed by the town halls and councils were five minutes long.

On Thursday morning around 4.15, there was a violent argument in one of the rooms. The woman was thrown from the balcony on the fourth floor by her 26-year-old partner. She died instantly. He then jumped from the balcony and committed suicide.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.