The plane was heading to Alicante from Palma.

07-06-2021Youtube Última Hora

A plane was delayed at Palma airport for more than an hour this morning after a passenger refused to switch off her mobile phone.

According to eye-witnesses the woman was in the middle of a telephone call just as the plane was about to start taxing to the runway. When told my staff to turn off her phone she refused and an incident broke out.

The pilot was forced to abort the take-off and missed the slot. The flight was delayed for an hour as a result of the incident.

Steve, Son Maties / Hace about 4 hours

Sounds like an expensive flight for her in the end, and hopefully a ban for her, for the other passengers sake...

+11-